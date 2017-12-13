The Best WWE Entrance Themes of 2017

One of the most vital aspects of any WWE Superstar is their entrance theme.

To many fans, one piece of music can be as important to a wrestler’s success as their ring attire and finishing moves. WWE has an entire team of music producers, including CFO$, making themes for their stars and they continue to put out gems year after year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With 2017 coming to a close, it’s time to take a look at the company’s best entrance themes. Now keep in mind, this is only counting Superstars who are full-time with the WWE, so don’t expect “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s or The Rock’s theme to pop up here.

With that in mind, let’s get it started!

Photo: WWE.com

“Phenomenal” by CFO$ (AJ Styles)

We’ll start things off with the man who arguably had the best 2017 of anybody on the roster.

WWE Champion AJ Styles’ theme “Phenomenal” continues to be hit in his second year with the company with a unique blend of rap, rock and gospel choir. Once the lights go down and the “Yep! Yep! Yep!” starts playing, everyone in the SmackDown Live crowd jumps to their feet.

Photo: WWE.com

“Catch Your Breath” by CFO$ (Finn Balor)

While he’s still trying to climb his way back up into the WWE Universal Championship picture, Finn Balor continues to wow fans with his excellent entrance every week.

“Catch Your Breath” continues to be one of the most versatile themes CFO$ has released. When Balor is in his regular attire, it helps pump up the crowd as they pose along with him.

He’s been here a while now, but I STILL do this with him, on his entrance.#WWE #RAW @FinnBalor ? pic.twitter.com/NNKu2sWibP — Merry Huxxmas ?? (@iHux) December 5, 2017

But when he brings out The Demon, the theme starts out with a gradually racing heartbeat, filling arenas with a sense of the supernatural as Balor crawls his way out of the smoke and red lights.

Whichever version you prefer, the theme continues to deliver with a catchy orchestra piece that culminates in a booming pair of shouts from a choir.

Balor may not be “over” in the eyes of the WWE brass, but his entrance is just as popular as ever.

Photo: WWE.com

“Root of All Evil” by CFO$, feat. Incendiary (Aleister Black)

If you’re placing bets on what the next must-see entrance will be, put all your money on NXT’s Aleister Black!

Aleister Black is in WWE 2K18 now and his entrance is as dope there as it is in real life. pic.twitter.com/jamwLh6jrN — The NAZMAKER!!! IWGP Champ (@Naztradamix) November 25, 2017

Black’s theme, “Root of All Evil,” is the closest WWE has dipped into hardcore metal in quite some time. The opening guitar riff and drum solo set up Black perfectly for his vampire-like rise during his entrance, and perfectly portrays his brutal character once the lyrics kick in.

Barring any interference during his eventual leap to the main roster, this theme will be one of the top five most popular themes in all of WWE for the next decade.

Photo: WWE.com

“The Future” by CFO$ (Asuka)

Normally when WWE brings in a Japanese Superstar, they tend to pair them with entrance theme that’s loaded with Japanese-style music. For some it works (Shinsuke Nakamura), for others it falls flat (Akira Tozawa) but for Asuka, CFO$ went in a completely different direction.

“The Future” is a theme unlike any other in the current women’s division, and it suits Asuka well given how hard they’re pushing her to the top.

Photo: WWE.com

“I Am Stronger” by CFO$ (Braun Strowman)

With anybody else, “I Am Stronger” is just a basic entrance theme. But with Braun Strowman roaring into the microphone to kick things off, it becomes iconic!

Photo: WWE.com

“Glorious Domination” by CFO$ (Bobby Roode)

Remember how last year everyone fell in love with Bobby Roode’s theme because of how goofy and over-the-top it was? Well one year later and that’s still the case!

Photo: WWE.com

“I Bring the Darkness (End of Days)” by Jim Johnston feat. Tommy Vext (Baron Corbin)

WWE spent a good chunk of 2017 tweaking Baron Corbin’s character, entrance and attire on SmackDown Live. But while some of the changes felt unnecessary, changing his theme to “I Bring the Darkness” was a definite upgrade.

The song stars off with an ominous choir score while Corbin’s wolf log burns on the Titantron, but then it kicks things into high gear with some searing guitar riffs. Adding in lyrics like “I bring the end of days” is also a nice touch, as it directly references Corbin’s well-protected finisher.

Hopefully WWE keeps this one around.

Photo: WWE.com

“Medal” by Jim Johnston (Kurt Angle)

Kurt Angle’s theme “Medal” was one of the most iconic pieces of WWE entrance music in the early 2000s. Now that he’s back with the company, in the WWE Hall of Fame and on our television screens every week, it only seems fair to give the classic some love this year.

Photo: WWE.com

“The Rising Sun” by CFO$ (Shinsuke Nakamura)

Shinsuke Nakamura’s road from NXT to SmackDown Live has been a disappointment for many fans. But one thing that WWE has managed to keep consistent is how excellent his entrance is every week, thanks in large part by one of CFO$’ best pieces of work in “The Rising Sun.”

Photo: WWE.com

“Gallantry” by CFO$ (Drew Galloway)

When Drew McIntyre popped up at NXT TakeOver: Orlando back in April there was plenty of speculation that the Scotsman would be bringing back his “Broken Dreams” theme by Shaman’s Harvest he had in his original run. That turned out to not be the case, but what we got in exchange is just as good.

“Gallantry” plays heavily in McIntyre’s Scottish heritage, starting out with a loud bagpipe solo. And while bagpipes can be a tad annoying on their own, the song quickly backs it up with a loud guitar and drum combo. The end result feels like a song a Scottish army would march out to battle to, and it’s a perfect pick for the physically imposing McIntyre.

Photo: WWE.com