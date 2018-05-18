Watch: Becky Lynch Calls Ronda Rousey’s Gang ‘Donkey Women’

While things fizzled out between WWE’s Four Horsewomen and MMA’s Four Horsewomen last fall, a clash between the two factions has always felt imminent. And Becky Lynch may have just kickstarted the feud once again.

In early May, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler saw their gang completed when WWE signed Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. With the teams set, Becky Lynch, on behalf of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sash Banks just put the 2017 fall feud back on the fire in an interview with Bang Showbiz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You four donkey women … no, you can’t have a bit of our cake! Not even an itty, bitty bitty bit of our cake! That’s our cake! And Becky has an appetite and she likes to eat. So if y’all wanna come, you better start making your own cake!”

“I think all four of them have done wonderful things … but this is a whole different kettle of fish,” Becky added. “We built it from the ground up.”

Since Rousey and Co. have been implicated in WWE rumors, quotes like this from Lynch have been made abundant by the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley. This is clearly something WWE is interested in cultivating, and it now feels like a matter of if not when.

Bayley also stoked the fire in a recent interview.

“Anybody right now would be cool, but I think a storyline with Ronda Rousey would be ideal,” Bayley said in an interview with The Hype Magazine. “I am really pushing for the Four Horsewomen storyline, and we have been waiting for it since the Mae Young Classic. Personally, it would be a lot of fun and draw an audience. After WrestleMania, we will see who walks out as champion and then I can set my eyes on that person and go after it again.”

This all began after a backstage confrontation between Ronda Rousey and her cronies with Flair, Lynch, and Bayley. It was believed they’d have an 8-woman tag to settle their differences at Survivor Series. Well, that didn’t happen. Instead, it was rumored that their match had been pushed back to WrestleMania 34. That obviously missed, too.

Despite not joining WWE until Monday, Duke and Shafir have routinely made it in front of WWE cameras. Clearly, their signing marks the continuation of WWE collecting female MMA stars. And given the remarkable success of both Rousey and Baszler, we can’t blame them.

The Four Horsewomen showdown will happen eventually, but it may take a couple of years.

[H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]