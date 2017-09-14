Bayley Wants to Headline WrestleMania By 2019

It’s been several weeks since we have seen Bayley on WWE television. But as she continues to recover from her shoulder injury, Bayley is still intently focused on the future.

In an interview this week with SI’s Extra Mustard, the former WWE RAW women’s champion shocked some with a lofty goal: she plans to headline WrestleMania 35 in 2019, if she doesn’t do it this spring at WrestleMania 34.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35. I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks. A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania,” she said.



It wouldn’t be the first time that Bayley and Sasha have main evented a big card. They headlined NXT TakeOver Brooklyn in 2015 and stole the show. Not only was it the best match of that particular TakeOver, many called it the best match of the entire weekend (which also included SummerSlam).

A fatal four-way between the Four Horsewomen is also a match that fans have clamored for over the last couple of years. Would it entice some interest? Undoubtedly. Is it WrestleMania main event worthy? If booked the right way, absolutely.

It’s great to see that Bayley is still optimistic about her future on the main roster. Many have criticized the way she has been booked since being brought up from NXT, and there’s no doubt that her main roster run thus far has been disappointing.

Bayley’s thoughts on her rough 2017 are about as positive as you would expect for someone who originally got over with the fans by giving hugs.

“For me, the only way I know how to do this is to be myself. I actually learned that from ‘The Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. I was trying to be this wrestler and I was trying to be cool, and Dusty literally told me, ‘You’ve got to be yourself.’ That’s really how Bayley started, and that is what brought me this far,” Bayley explained.

The progress from her injury that was suffered at the beginning of August has been slow, but Bayley is slowly working her way back. There’s no doubt WWE would like her back in time for Survivor Series, as a big match could possibly be on the horizon between Bayley and her friends and the MMA world’s Four Horsewomen, including Ronda Rousey.