Bayley Pays Homage To A WWE Legend And Retains The Womens Championship

Bayley finally has her WrestleMania moment. Paying homage to her hero, the Macho Man Randy Savage, Bayley hit a Macho elbow from the top rop to retain her RAW championship.

The RAW women put on another great ‘Mania match to follow up their triple threat bout from last year in Dallas. After being dominated in the early going, three of the original four horsewomen attacked Nia Jax like a pack of hyenas. It ultimately took a triple powerbomb and triple cover from all three ladies to finally put Nia down for the count.

In a move that shocked the Orlando crowd, Sasha was then eliminated by her long time nemesis, Charlotte. It appeared as if The Queen would make quick work of Bayley, locking her in the figure eight, but the Champ made her way to the ropes to break it up.

30 years after Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat had one of the greatest matches in ‘Mania history, Bayley pointed high to the sky and came crashing down with an elbow on Charlotte to pick up the three count.

Many who predicted a Sasha heel turn will have to wait another day to see if that may come to fruition.

