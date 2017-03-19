Bayley Wins The RAW Women’s Championship

The childhood dream has come true. In a truly amazing match, Bayley defeated Charlotte on RAW to become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion!

Charlotte dominated the fight for the majority of the bout, but the spunky underdog, Bayley, kept fighting back. As Bayley locked in the figure four, Dana Brooke came down to give Charlotte an unfair advantage. Dana’s interference brought out Sasha Banks to even the odds. While the referee had his back turned Sasha hit Charlotte with one of her crutches, allowing Bayley to hit her signature Bayley to Belly suplex and pick up the amazing victory.



Charlotte and Bayley have been engaged in a heated rivalry since the latter made her debut on WWE’s main roster.

Bayley had previously scored some victories over Charlotte, which made her a clear top contender for the title, but Charlotte was able to maintain her perfect pay per view record when she held off the WWE’s favorite hugger at the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte has consistently called Bayley the weak link of the infamous NXT Four Horsewomen. While Bayley didn’t beat Charlotte for the title in WWE’s developmental brand, she did eventually reach the top of the mountain by beating Sasha at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015.

Now that Bayley holds RAW’s top prize will Charlotte invoke her rematch clause in three weeks at WWE Fastlane?

