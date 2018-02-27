Bayley Betrays Sasha Banks on Raw

After being betrayed by her best friend Sasha Banks at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, Bayley finally got some payback on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

The show started off with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in the ring as the Raw Women’s Champion gloated about successfully retaining her championship in the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match on Sunday. Asuka ran out to confront her, only Nia Jax to run out to make it a 3-on-1 beat down. Bayley and Banks ran out to make the save and a six-man tag match was announced.

Late in the match Banks found herself getting beaten up, she dove for a tag to Bayley for help, but Bayley pulled her outstretched hand back and hopped off the apron.

But while a betrayal like that usually signifies a heel turn, Bayley was still happy to help out Asuka from ringside. Asuka locked the Asuka Lock on James to secure the win. Bayley smiled at Asuka as the Royal Rumble winner celebrated her vicotry, but Banks just glared at her with a look of disbelief form ringside.

Banks, for those who don’t recall, tossed Bayley out of the ring to eliminate her from the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match back in January then kicked her in the face when Bayley was trying to climb to the top of a pod on Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber.

The two Superstars have a long history, witht he two squaring off at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn back in 2015 as well as a 30-minute Ironman match at NXT: TakeOver Respect.