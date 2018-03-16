Dave Bautista on WWE: ‘I Would Love to Go Back’

It sounds like Dave Bautista is actively trying to make a WWE comeback.

In an interview with grplgme, an online wrestling clothes store, The Animal was not shy about his intentions on returning to WWE’s ring. He did rule himself out of making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 34 but has been “very vocal” about being back in the company.

Bautista is so sure he wants to keep wrestling that he turned down WWE’s Hall of Fame offer for 2018. He went on to say that the only thing keeping his return from manifesting is a conflict of schedule and creative direction.

But, before signing off, the 49-year old did say “I’d love to come back.”

This marks yet another instance of Bautista being frank about his WWE comeback. On a recent episode of WWE Hall of Famer’s Jim Ross‘ podcast, Batista opened on the possibility of coming back to WWE. According to the Animal, he not only wants to step in the ring, but he’d like to do it as a full-time WWE Superstar. Even more, Batista says that Vince McMahon is well aware of this. Bastisa was so earnest in his intentions that he says he wants to even work house shows – something other part-timers categorically avoid.

The 6-time WWE Champion also underlined that he wishes to come back for a program with his old running mate, Triple H. Batista qualified all of this by asserting he and WWE’s schedule would have to line up to make this magic happen.

In the past, Batista has been coy about a potential return to wrestling. His interview with Ross was his most transparent conversation on the subject yet and seemed to indicate that Batista back in WWE is imminent. If that is indeed the case, this is a situation worth monitoring. For someone of Batista’s caliber, Vince McMahon and Co. would not blink at bringing him back and tossing him into significant WWE storylines. In short, this could be a lot of fun.

We’ll keep you posted on this development, but given Bautista’s history of success and his eagerness to return, this could happen soon after WrestleMania.

