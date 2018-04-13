WWE Has Big Plans for Baron Corbin Moving Forward

With a new year comes more rumors on the impending push of Baron Corbin.

Ever since signing with WWE, big plans have always seemed to be on the horizon for the former football player. This was perhaps most noticeable when Corbin was featured on the WWE Breaking Ground television show.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, big things are still in line for Corbin. Dave Meltzer notes in this week’s issue that Vince McMahon still sees Corbin as the one performer outside of the main event scene right now with the highest ceiling. And when McMahon is set on pushing you, big things are usually on the horizon.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that McMahon is high on Corbin. Coming out of last year’s WrestleMania big things were also said to be on the horizon for Corbin. His push has seemed a little bit touch and go over the last year, as at one point he would seem to have the company getting behind him, only to start losing match after match for no real reason.

After last year’s WrestleMania, Corbin was given no entrance music and a new titantron as part of a new push that never materialized. In truth, Corbin’s prior entrance theme and entrance presentation was heads and shoulders above the version he has been using since which was supposed to be an upgrade.

Corbin will be part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in two weeks from Saudi Arabia. As one of the 50 competitors in the largest Royal Rumble in WWE history, there would be no better time to start to initiate a push than on that night.

Corbin is also a former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and was close to winning the match again this year. He is presently being advertised in big spots for live events moving forward, including an advertised main event against Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles in a WWE title match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15. However, given the pending WWE roster shake-up, that match seems destined to be changed.