Baron Corbin Wins Huge Fatal Four Way On Smackdown

The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin, is on the prowl heading into the Elimination Chamber!

Daniel Bryan had the hometown Seattle crowd on the edge of their seats to open up Smackdown LIVE when The Miz came out to talk up his involvement in this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. As expected, three other participants from the Chamber made their way to the ring to announce why they would be the ones to walk out with the WWE Championship on Sunday. It was then that Daniel Bryan set up a fatal four way between Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles.

Despite the best efforts of his Chamber opponents, Corbin was able to come out on top with a huge pinfall victory over former WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Will Baron Corbin be able to ride this momentum into Elimination Chamber and pick up his first WWE Championship?

