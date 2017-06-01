Backstage Update On Who Will Face Brock Lesnar

This Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Fatal Five Way to see who will get the first crack at Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. According to a recent report, however, the winner of the match should not get their Championship hopes up too high.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar‘s WWE Universal Title defense at the Great Balls of Fire PPV will likely be a one time deal as The Beast will quickly be moving on to a bigger Championship defense at SummerSlam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meltzer stated that the match will not lead to a rematch due to WWE wanting to put Lesnar in a program with Braun Strowman at the biggest event of the summer. Lesnar will finally make his return to WWE TV at the June 12th RAW in Lafayette, LA, then again on the June 26th Raw from the Staples Centre.

Up Next: Lana Makes Bold Request To Shane McMahon

The Champ will make a total of three appearances before his first defense as he is also advertised for RAW on July 3rd in Phoenix, which takes place on the week of Great Balls of Fire. Not since the dawn of Monday Night Raw have we seen a top Champion appear so infrequently on WWE television.

According to PaddyPower.com, the current favorite to win the Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way is Seth Rollins. Rollins is sitting at 15/8 odds followed by Samoa Joe and Finn Balor at 3/1, Bray Wyatt at 7/2 and Roman Reigns at 6/1.

Going by recent events, and WWE’s constant love of 50/50 booking, it would make sense for Rollins to come out victorious on Sunday. The Kingslayer lost cleanly to The Big Dog on Monday night so a win here would appear to be more of a surprise.

Rollins would also not suffer much from losing to Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, whereas it could be more detrimental to Balor or Wyatt, who’ve yet to cement their spots on top of Raw.

Looking ahead, it’s also totally possible that whoever goes over at Extreme Rules will have their Championship match with Lesnar at Great Balls interrupted by the return of The Monster Among Men.

More: Nia Jax Slams RAW Creative Team