WWE’s Asuka Has Taken Her Talents to Tuesday Nights

Just when you think SmackDown’s draw in the superstar shakeup couldn’t possibly get any bigger, Asuka arrived to the blue brand on Tuesday night.

Asuka’s heavily rumored move to SmackDown came at the conclusion of a match between Billie Kay and Charlotte Flair. The match followed a segment between Carmella and Flair.

Carmella had been celebrating her championship victory, which of course brought out an angered Charlotte who lost the title due to Carmella cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Following some bickering between Carmella and Charlotte, the IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) came out and made fun of Charlotte for crying about her loss. After Charlotte attacked them, the match between Billie and Charlotte began. Becky Lynch came out as backup for her friend, Flair.

The match was of course won by Charlotte, victorious via the Figure Eight. It was at that point where everything broke down into a brawl…until Asuka made her entrance.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka cleaned house on the IIconics and Carmella as Asuka made her full time debut with the Tuesday night brand. Asuka, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch stood tall in the ring in what was practically a visual of NXT’s all time greatest women wrestlers.

Asuka’s move brings about all kinds of potential. You’d have to imagine that Carmella’s days as women’s champion on the brand are numbered. Then again, never underestimate a heel’s ability to hang on to a championship against all odds.