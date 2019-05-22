New Details on Ashley Massaro’s Death Released

New details have been released on the death of former WWE star Ashley Massaro, who passed away last week.

According to TMZ, the ex-wrestler’s death has been classified as “non-criminal” by authorities investigating how she died.

The outlet notes that a source connected to the situation claims Massaro died by hanging in what is being considered an apparent suicide.

𝑈𝑃𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸: Ex-WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro Died By Hanging In Apparent Suicide https://t.co/GKOsv4O9fQ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 21, 2019

Massaro is survived by her daughter Alexa, and now a group of Massaro’s former wrestling mates have set up a GoFundMe to support the teen.

“We, the Squared Circle Sisters who had the amazing honor of working with Ashley Massaro in the WWE, have come together to honor Ashley’s memory – and to create light and hope in the wake of tragedy,” a description of the fund reads. “We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere. “

The amazing women who worked with Ashley Massaro in @WWE have set up a fund for her daughter’s education. Please consider donating or sharing through RTs.https://t.co/ZIKCJTACfI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 22, 2019

“We also got to know Ashley’s incredible daughter Alexa,” the descriptions adds. “As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love. Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi’s continued education – which would have made Ashley so happy.”

“We invite you to please watch the video we put together & join us by contributing to the cause,” the description also reads, referring to a YouTube clip also posted on the page. “Let’s keep Ashley’s memory alive now and forever!! Ashley, thank you for touching our souls and being you! Lexi, please stay strong and know you can reach out to any of us for support! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!!”

In 2007 when I got called up from developmental, Ashley Massaro was one of the locker room who reached her hand out and pulled me up to make me feel like part of the team and instilled a family attitude in the locker room. That kindness is rare and should never leave our business — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

Massaro’s body is scheduled to be laid to rest in Suffolk County, New York, where she lived.