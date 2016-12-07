Another WWE Star Tweets Frustration With Position In The Company

What started as a congratulatory Tweet from the WWE to the ladies of E!’s Total Divas sparked outrage in one of the show’s stars. Tritiny Fatu, otherwise known on Smackdown LIVE as Naomi, tweeted her frustration with being left out of the advertisement.

Where’s my pic tho https://t.co/gcotMHYQ7k — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 7, 2016

The hell if I know but I’m about over all the bs im giving my all n have since day 1 https://t.co/Jg0k1gNCfD — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 7, 2016

Naomi’s frustration likely goes much deeper than not being included on a poster. Since debuting her new glow in the dark persona, crowds have began to “feel the glow”, yet she’s only been used on Smackdown LIVE sparingly.

In November, a poster was also the cause for another superstar’s frustration when Cesaro was left off a WWE Live advertisement in his home country.

Will Naomi’s public display of unhappiness lead to more troubles for the Smackdown superstar?