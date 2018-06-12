Alicia Fox’s WWE Future Reportedly in Question

Alicia Fox should be returning from injury any day now. However, she may have bigger problems than the proverbial ring rust.

Fox has been available in recent weeks for RAW now that she’s healed up from a broken tailbone, but has yet to make an on-camera return. But according to PWInsider, Fox’s WWE career could be in jeopardy thanks to an ugly incident with Ronda Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne.

For Fox sake, looks like Alicia Fox had a little too much to drink last night as argues with Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne, maybe best to stay out of Vince’s way today. pic.twitter.com/7HlMQujbsm — Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) April 8, 2018

During WrestleMania 34’s weekend, Fox was caught on tape chastising Browne at a New Orleans hotel. The footage made rounds but was lost in the busy weekend of wrestling.

Per PWInsider, Fox’s WWE future has been in question ever since. Her contract reportedly ends later this year.

It’s hard to know if this is yet another WWE rumor that goes unmanifest or if Fox actually is in trouble. Beefing with WWE’s newest Golden Calf and her husband is certainly not a great way to add longevity to one’s career, but other WWE Superstars have committed far worse offenses.

Prior to breaking her tailbone, Fox had seen a return to relevance as RAW’s most neurotic Superstar. The 31-year old found a way to turn her quirks into strengths and was able to become the captain for Team RAW ahead Survivor Series.

Fox debuted during a 2008 episode of SmackDown where she played a wedding planner hired to coordinate Edge and Vickie Guerrero’s nuptials. Fox would win her first-ever WWE Championship in 2010, simultaneously becoming the first African American to win the Diva’s Championship.

Fox has appeared on every season of Total Divas but was a main cast member in seasons 3-5.