WWE’s Alicia Fox Announces She’s Single

It’s not even March and Alicia Fox has missed out on some massive 2018 dates. An injury cost her participation in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber and it looks like a breakup may have ruined last week’s Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year old Fox, real name Victoria Crawford, made a post to Instagram proclaiming she’s newly single. We don’t know who the ex-boyfriend was, but it sounds like things did not end well.

“Now that I’m back on the market and have been bamboozled by a #basic bitch #derek #stud … no problem! #breakupmood #studmodedone #done#titosvodka #christinatherapy,” she wrote.

Fox used to date former WWE Superstar, Wade Barrett, but he’s been out of the picture for several years now.

At the moment, Fox finds herself on WWE’s disabled list. Prior to the Royal Rumble, Kurt Angle announced she had broken her tailbone and would be out of action for some time. We haven’t seen Fox since the news.

It’s worth noting that until her injury Fox was in in the middle of a career renaissance. As RAW’s team captain for Survivor Series, Fox built herself some momentum with a highly idiosyncratic, thus memorable, character. Here’s to hoping she can make a speedy recovery.

Photo: Alicia Fox/Instagram