Alexa Bliss Officially Sets Women’s Championship Record

As of Wednesday, Alexa Bliss is now the longest reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion in history.

We had reported on Sunday that Bliss was on the verge of setting the record as long as she didn’t lose the title on Monday Night RAW, which seemed unlikely. Given that we have now reached Wednesday and Bliss still holds the gold, Bliss has etched her name into the record books.

Alexa’s current reign now stands at 114 days, breaking Charlotte’s record of 113 days. Bliss’ previous title run lasted 112 days, which was just one day short of breaking Charlotte’s record.

Of course, this record is exclusive to the new WWE women’s championship era, with WWE introducing this new women’s title belt at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Since that time, the belt has gone on to become the RAW women’s title, with SmackDown adding their own title following the brand split in the summer of 2016.

The former WWE Diva’s championship did have several reigns of more than 113 days, notably AJ Lee (295 days in 2013-2014) and Nikki Bella (301 days in 2014-2015). In those days, longer women’s title runs were more common than they are today. All in all, there were nine title runs between 2008 and 2016 of more than 113 days.

However, all of that said, we are in a new era of WWE women’s wrestling with a new championship belt, and Alexa Bliss has proven over and over again that she is one of the brightest stars of this new era.

Since the 2016 brand split, there have been a handful of new stars created, and Bliss certainly ranks right up there near the top of that list. Having held both the RAW and SmackDown women’s titles over the last year, Bliss has become one of the standards by which all others are judged in the women’s division.