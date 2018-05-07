Alexa Bliss Injured at WWE Backlash Sunday Night

Former WWE RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a bad left shoulder injury during her match with Nia Jax at Sunday night’s Backlash.

The injury appears to be legitimate and was officially announced by WWE just under an hour after the show concluded.

NEWARK, N.J. — Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation. Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition.

The Jax vs. Bliss match on Sunday night was quite good and was Alexa’s first bout in approximately four weeks. She has been present on television over the last couple of weeks but was reportedly kept out of action while she recovered from some recent surgery.

Bliss was given a surprising amount of offense throughout the match, working over Jax seemingly for the majority of the match. In the end, though, she lost by a Samoan Drop and rolled to the outside clutching her shoulder.

As Jax cut a promo in the ring following the bout about how Bliss is a bully and bullies never win, Bliss was shown sitting outside the ring, backed up against the ring, clutching her shoulder with tears in her eyes.

Bliss, always one of the best all around performers and actresses in the women’s division, sold the injury and loss perfectly at the time. However, now that the word has come out that she is actually injured, one would have to look at that scene through different injuries.

It’s hard to pinpoint right now where the injury would have occurred, though Alexa did take several hard falls during the contest. At one point, she took a snap mare/flip off the top rope across the ring. At other times, Jax threw her around the ring like a rag doll.

Hopefully Bliss doesn’t miss too much time given she just returned to action. We will have updates as more becomes known on her situation.

This story is developing…