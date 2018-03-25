AJ Styles Doesn’t Believe He’s the Best Wrestler in the World

WWE Champion AJ Styles has been declared by WWE commentators in the past few months as the best in-ring performer of this generation.

Once you clear away the corporate jargon, that means the company itself is calling him the best wrestler in the world today, a sentiment that has been agreed upon by fans around the world as they’ve seen Styles grow in TNA, New Japan, Ring of Honor and WWE over the last 15 years.

But if you ask Styles, being called the “Best in the World” isn’t a title he feels is accurate.

“No, I would not agree with that,” Styles said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I think there’s still a lot to be learned by AJ Styles and you can’t consider yourself to be the best when you’ve still got so much stuff to learn.”

Trained by Rick Michaels in the late 90s, Styles got his first taste of national exposure in the dying days of WCW in 2001 as one half of the Air Raid tag team. But “The Phenomenal One” finally came into his own as a staple of Total Nonstop Action (now Impact Wrestling), where he wrestled from the program’s first show in 2002 up through 2013, winning every championship the company had to offer at least once while becoming a five-time world champion.

His star climbed to new heights when he left the promotion in 2013, signing with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. As leader of the widely-popular faction The Bullet Club, Styles won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice, quickly becoming a top draw for Japan’s premier wrestling promotion.

Since signing with the WWE in early 2016, styles has already won the WWE Championship and United States Championship twice.

His most recent WWE Championship win came in historic faction, as he became the first wrestler to win the title overseas by defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Since winning the belt, Styes has gone on to feud with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, successfully defend his title against Mahal and retain it in a six-pack challenge at Fastlane in a match taht included John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Styles’ match for WrestleMania 34 on April 8 is shaping up to be one of the best on the card as he defends his title against Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. The match marks just the second one-on-one encounter between the two, with the first coming in the co-main event at the Tokyo Dome at WrestleKingdom 10 back in January 2016.