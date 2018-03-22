AJ Styles Reportedly Waiting to Be Cleared for WrestleMania 34 Match

While WWE Champion A.J. Styles’ injury is reportedly not serious, WWE reportedly isn’t taking any chances.

According to an interview Triple H gave to French publication Catch Newz, Styles will reportedly need to get cleared by doctors before he locks horns with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

“AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania,” Triple H said. “We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. And, you know, we’re hoping for the best. Right now he says he’s feeling a lot better and that we’ll be ready to go, and obviously we’ll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get him medical clearance if that’s possible. But he’s working very hard at it, so we’re hoping for the best.”

Styles was forced to miss a pair of house shows over the weekend, and had to be kayfabe “injured” during at match at Madison Square Garden in order to preserve his health. He also flew with the Monday Night Raw crew to Dallas on Monday to be examined by WWE medical officials.

While the verdict of those evaluations is unknown, Styles did not wrestle on this week’s SmackDown Live. Instead, he watched a match between Nakamura and Rusev from the announcer’s table and cut a backstage promo with his WrestleMania opponent afterwards.

The match between the two has been touted by many fans as the expected match of the night for WrestleMania 34, as Styles and Nakamura are known as two of the best in-ring performers in the business.

Nakamura and Styles have only wrestled each other once in their careers — a 2016 match at WrestleKingdom 10 where Nakamura retained his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against then-Bullet Club leader Styles.

The two went on to debut in the WWE later that year, with Styles being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match and Nakamura joining NXT. Despite the fact that they’ve been on the same roster for over a year, the two have rarely crossed paths. Nakamura went on to win the Royal Rumble match this past January, guaranteeing him a world championship match at WrestleMania, while Styles picked up the WWE Championship for the second time by defeating Jinder Mahal back in November.

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8. And with enough luck, Styles will be there ready to fight.