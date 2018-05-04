Hulk Hogan Gives AJ Styles the Ultimate Compliment

Though WWE champion AJ Styles has been the darling of the Internet over the last couple of years, he recently got some praise from a surprising source: Hulk Hogan.

Hogan spoke with Sports Illustrated recently and the topic of Styles was broached. For his part, Hogan is no stranger to the “Phenomenal One.” Once upon a time, the duo crossed paths in Impact Wrestling. Hogan noted that he’s sign quite a bit of growth in the WWE champion since that point in time, even calling him one of the best in the world.

“AJ has turned out to be one heck of a performer, one of the best in the world,” said Hogan. “Beyond that, he’s just such a good person. What AJ does in the ring is phenomenal, and that’s why we call him the ‘Phenomenal One’, but when he’s outside the ring, he’s even more phenomenal. It’s so cool to see how he takes care of his family and loves his kids. If people saw him outside of when he wrestles, they’d have even more admiration for him.”

Styles is well regarded throughout the industry as one of the most decent people involved with the wrestling business. To see that acknowledged from one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time has to be considered an all time great compliment.

It might surprise some fans that Hogan and Styles have even crossed paths in the ring. As mentioned previously, the two were both involved with Impact Wrestling at the same time, and their interactions resulted in a tag team match during a March 2010 edition of Impact that saw Hogan and Abyss take on Ric Flair and Styles, a match that was won by Hogan’s team. The duo later teamed together when Styles’ faction, Fortune, made an alliance with Hogan’s faction, Immortal.

Though Hogan has made it known he would like to return to WWE at some point (and he probably will), the odds that these two will ever share a ring together again as competitors is unlikely. Even so, it’s great to see one of the greatest of all time pay such high respects to one of the greatest of the current generation.