The Bullet Club and WWE Fans React TLC’s ‘Too Sweet’ Moment

In a stroke of fate, AJ Styles and Finn Balor tore the house down during their impromptu TLC match on Sunday.

Seeing that AJ had to fly in on short notice from South America, we would have understood if he and Balor put on a pedestrian match. Instead, we got a classic, and as if their efforts weren’t enough, Styles and Balor gave us the proverbial cherry on top of their wrestling Sunday.

After Balor’s victory the two competitors entered a stare down, but instead of beef, we got a seminal “Too Sweet” from the former Bullet Club comrades.

Needless to say, the wrestling world had a lot to say about the moment.

The Bullet Club Loved It

October has proven to be a tumultuous time between WWE and the Bullet Club. Vince McMahon and Co. have issued cease and desist letters and fired a writer for taking a picture with the Indy faction in order to flex their billion dollar muscles. Hell, even Roman Reigns went out of his way to throw a little shade at the BC.

However, despite the tension, Styles, and Balor hitting the patterned mannerism still drew adulation from their Bullet Club brethren.

Hey thanks for inviting us guys.. — Karl Anderson

WWE Fans Were All About It

If the Bullet Cub liked it, then, of course, the fans themselves were smitten.

for a match that had 48 hours of build It was rather fucking fantastic TOO SWEET

OH MY GOd THE TOO SWEET CHANTS IMMMM DEAAAAD

Even Finn Balor Marked Out

Hey, not fighting Sister Abigail may have saved Finn Balor’s career. Instead of a Halloween spookfest, Balor got to do what he does best: wrestle. Even more, he did it with the best wrestler on the planet.

While the WWE Universe is notoriously fickle, Balor should have his strongest momentum yet since joined the main roster. We may look back on Sunday’s match wit styles as the moment that made Finn Balor in WWE.