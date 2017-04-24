You’ll Never Believe Who Was Supposed To Be The WWE Bunny

The WWE has scrapped a lot of really good ideas over the years. However some of the brainstorms to come out of WWE writers room were better left on the cutting room floor. Before leaving the WWE in 2016, Adam Rose was poised to be a big star. He was surrounded with his own dancing rave cult and of course, a giant bunny. The bunny would eventually turn on Rose and lead many fans to wondering which up and coming superstar would use the costume to make his WWE debut.

In talking with Chris Van Vliet about the fallout from the piece ESPN did on him for E60, Rose discussed the WWE dropping plans for his character and the original idea they had for who was going to be The Bunny.

“At one point there was a big… there was meeting after meeting after meeting. ‘Do we change his character? Do we make him this? What are we going to make him, a family man? What do we do with him?’ Eventually they were like ‘well, just ignore him, let’s move on.’ It was one of those things. Same with The Bunny. ‘We don’t know what to do, so let’s just ignore it and move on.’ There was, I think it was Road Dogg that we had a meeting for two hours before Raw saying ‘who is going to be The Bunny.’ They couldn’t decide. I wanted (Justin) Gabriel to do it because he was my friend from when I was 15 and he was 16, his dad trained me and we’ve known each other our whole lives. Let him do it. They were like ‘well, nobody really knows him anymore, it won’t really get the reaction we want.’ Then there was a suggestion that Vince McMahon do it. I was like ‘what’s the payoff? I don’t get it.’ Well, we don’t know where to go so why not just have a crazy billionaire just do it? … They just didn’t really know where to go.”

“It was me all along!” just doesn’t have the same gravitas coming out of a bunny suit as it did when Vince revealed himself to be the head of the Corporate Ministry, so thankfully the angle was dropped.

Rose also discussed another horrible idea that faded away which featured young Braun Strowman as a Rosebud.

“At one point he was my Rosebud General, [because] he used to control the others and I still remember one day [he said] ‘Everyone, listen up! This is about Mr. Rose, this is not about you!’…I still remember, being in ‘Gorilla’ and Vince McMahon seeing him in his Rosebud outfit and looking at [Triple H] like, ‘What are you doing to us?’”

Counting The Rosebuds and The Wyatts, The Monster Among Men was in two different cults before thankfully moving on to bigger and better things. Tonight Strowman will be facing off in a Dumpster Match with Kalisto to prepare for his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Payback this Sunday.

Adam Rose retired from wrestling this year and you can see his entire interview above.

