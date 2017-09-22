Adam Cole’s WWE NXT In-Ring Debut Officially Announced

We officially know when Adam Cole’s first match for WWE NXT will air.

WWE announced via their YouTube channel that Cole’s first match as part of NXT will air next Wednesday night on the WWE Network. The match will feature Cole taking on Eric Young of SAnitY. This will build upon the feud already established between Young’s stable and Cole’s new group, “The Undisputed Era,” which he has formed alongside fellow ROH alumni Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Though this will be Cole’s in-ring television debut since making the jump to WWE NXT, the match itself was actually taped last week at Full Sail University in Florida. Long time fans of the international star will recognize much of Cole’s gimmick when his television debut airs. He reportedly used his signature “bay-bay” catch phrase and had it printed on his trunks.

Following his recent signing with WWE, which resulted in a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Adam Cole became one of the biggest independent signings for WWE in many months. The 28 year old star has really made a name for himself over the last couple of years on the independent and worldwide scene.

Though he worked all over the United States, Cole garnered most of his reputation while working for PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla), ROH (Ring of Honor), and NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling). He won the PWG World title, as well as their world famous BOLA (Battle of Los Angeles) tournament in 2012. Over at ROH, Cole accomplished basically everything there is, becoming a 3-time ROH World Champion and ROH TV Champion, as well as forming a successful tag team with current stable-mate Kyle O’Reilly.

Over the last year, Cole’s most notorious work came as part of NJPW’s Bullet Club. He was a member of the group for about a year, holding the ROH World Championship during that time. He had a really good feud with his former partner O’Reilly which saw the two men face off at a December 2016 PPV where Cole dropped the belt to O’Reilly.

Cole’s entrance to NXT marks part of what many have seen as a re-emergence for WWE’s developmental territory. Following NXT losing a large amount of their talent last year around the time of the WWE brand split, there’s no doubt the quality (and interest level) of the brand took a hit. Now, though, with people like Cole, O’Reilly, Fish, Aleister Black, and Johnny Gargano righting the ship, NXT has become must-see television once again.