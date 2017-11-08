5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night

WWE, particularly RAW, is in the middle of a hot streak. While Vince McMahon and Co. are certainly capable compiling a run of compelling television, they don’t always do it. However for several weeks now, skipping RAW means you missed something cool.

With Survivor Series driving both RAW and SmackDown, WWE has a fresh air of continuity. This has contributed to neatly packaged storylines which invite all fans to take a closer look at what’s going on in the ring. In short, WWE is good right now.

I have to think that October’s plague that cost Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt time has actually been a great thing for WWE. It’s forced them into a creative corner, and as we all know, when WWE is pushed, they do their best work.

So, that said, RAW was full steam ahead last night as they not only marched towards Survivor Series but continued to boost feeds that will resume once the brand warfare is over. WWE gave us a lot to digest last night, so let’s break it down.

Asuka’s New Streak

While much has been made about Asuka and her career-long winning streak, there’s a new trend that may be more important. For the second straight week, Asuka beat a jobber. And for the second straight week, no one cared.

Squash matches are designed to make new wrestlers stand out from the pack. And while Asuka is winning in decisive fashion, it’s not by a cool new slam or an aerial attack we’ve never seen – it’s by submission. This is kind of like getting the toy of your dreams for Christmas but not having the right size batteries to actually turn it on.

Until WWE pivots away from Asuka tapping out local jabronis, she’ll remain a stranger to the WWE Universe.

Bait and Switch

Did you ever hear the rumor about Finn Balor challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble? If so, then you likely heard the subsequent rumor that WWE went cold on the idea and have decided to go in another direction.

Well, Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe is that other direction.

With their heated brawl on RAW, the NXT legends effectively began a feud that will likely carry into December and take Finn off of his Universal path. This is a bummer for Balor fans for 2 reasons:

1. WWE again is skipping his turn at the Universal Championship he never lost.

2. He’s fighting Joe, who he’ll likely be losing to.

This is just the most recent example of WWE pitting 2 Superstars against one another who need wins to build momentum. But in all likelihood, Finn Joe will trade wins thus making this budding feud a zero-sum game.

Father and Son Re-Reunited

While Kurt Angle has been busy filling in for Roman Reigns and fending off an invasion by Shane McMahon, it looked like he would once again forget his son, Jason Jordan, existed.

However, Roman Reigns’ illness and Angle’s paranoia have injected Jason Jordan back into the RAW GM’s life. News broke on Monday that Reigns may not be able to go at Survivor Series. This meant that WWE, who was counting on Reigns to headline Team RAW, needed a contingency plan.

And Jason Jordan was exactly that.

It works, too. With Stephanie McMahon breathing down Angle’s neck and Shane McMahon trying to break it, The RAW GM is going to be needing some loyal soldiers. And to the Olympic Gold Medalist, his son is the epitome of that.

Until he turns on him.

Bayley vs. Sasha

WWE did a lovely job os subtle storytelling on RAW. After being tapped out by Sasha Banks, RAW team Caption, Alicia Fox, demanded that Banks joined her Survivor Series squad. This drew a huge smile from Banks and Bayley struck the enigmatic pose of the butthurt friend.

Banks and Bayley have been smitten with one another for far too long. It’s actually getting a little obnoxious, but that’s likely the point. One of these gals is about to do something terrible to the other. Even more, it’s going to happen at Survivor Series.

The New Day vs. The Shield

This is an example of good things coming from chaos. For too long, WWE has complacently booked their shows. It’s not entirely the fault as they have zero competition to hold them accountable. WWE has monopolized wrestling, which means life is pretty easy for Vince McMahon and Co.

However, fate intervened when an unnamed viral infection forced WWE to quarantine Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. This forced WWE to book on its heels (something it does exceptionally well) and make emergency adjustments like using Kurt Angle and AJ Styles at TLC. It seems that the plague has jarred something loose because now WWE is flexing its creative muscles.

And The Shield vs. The New Day is a pose good enough to win any bodybuilding competition.

If not for the mumps, chicken pox, whooping cough or whatever the hell Reigns came down with, we likely would not have gotten this tantalizing showdown. While it has yet to be officially booked just understand that it’s a formality at this point.

For the first time in several years, Survivor Series is must watch.