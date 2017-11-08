5 Heel Turns That Could Happen at WWE’s Survivor Series

For the first time in several years, WWE is placing emphasis on Survivor Series. It’s not that the classic November event has been neglected in so much as it’s just been surpassed by the other pillars of WWE: SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and of course, WrestleMania. In fact, some would even argue that Survivor Series has been eclipsed by Money in the Bank in terms of importance.

But there’s one thing to remember about Survivor Series – it always packs a surprise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Always.

Remember last year when Goldberg stunned us all by beating Brock Lesnar in an instant to become Universal Champion? What about Sting’s big moment in 2014? The Shield debuted in 2012, Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar in 2002, The Rock joined the McMahon in 1998, and in 1997 kayfabe was mortally wounded after the Montreal Screwjob.

With no monumental debut to be had, nor a surprising change of champions to be made, our big swerve has to come from a heel turn.

Luckily there’s plenty of room for betrayal on this Survivor Series card so let’s pick the 5 most likely.

Big E

Since becoming an item in 2014, the New Day have been the epitome of continuity. Not once has member shown any sign of ill intention, jealousy or even cast the dubious side eye. They have quite literally embodied the 3 Musketeers or at least a reduced version of the Ninja Turtles.

In WWE, groups get together to break up – it’s fundamental. The violent act of treachery typically launches a solo career too, and in this equation, it’s Big E who’s ready to make the jump. Seeing that Kofi has already had his singles run and Xavier Woods may never get one, Big E as the charismatic mountain of muscle that he is makes for the logical choice.

However, Big E breaking bad would effectively kill The New Day for good. And I don’t think WWE is ready to make that decision.

Probability: 0.5/5

Dean Ambrose

Let’s be clear, this has hardly been a Shield reunion. In fact, the Hounds of Justice have yet to have a single match in their newest chapter. However, all indicators point to them squaring off against The New Day at Survivor Series.

Now that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are no longer unified as RAW Tag Team Champions, an evil portal has opened. This is like a couple getting rid of their dog – the break up just got a whole lot easier.

With the Shield bond never truly getting formed and his loyalties to Rollins officially out, The Dean Ambrose Heel Turn Watch has begun.

However, Shield fans, Survivor Series seems a little early for Dean to do his backstabbing. He’s rumored to have a grudge match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and seeing there’s so much time between then and now, WWE will likely let his betrayal simmer a few more months

Likelihood: 2/5

Shane McMahon

It can be argued that Shane McMahon has already turned heel. After he coldly placed RAW #UnderSiege, Shane played the role of an overly aggressive military general. While a preemptive attack isn’t necessarily the mark or a heel, it could be an indication that Shane is turning towards the Dark Side.

Simply beating Kurt Angle and Team RAW is hardly the decisive heel turn we’ll be looking for. Instead for Shane to fully embrace the evil ways, he’ll have to conspire with his sister a RAW Commissioner Stephanie Mcmahon. If Steph wants Angle out as RAW GM, she could set up a Survivor Series coup with her bother that guarantees Angle and Team RAW fall short, thus, giving Stephanie to grounds to fire the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Angle would then take a few weeks to be “fire” only to come back to set up a WrestleMania revenge match with the McMahons or their gladiator, Triple H.

Probability: 3/5

Bayley

WWE has an adage that applies universally: Never say never.

however, I think I can confidently say that the current version of Bayley is never going to work like it did in NXT. With that established, can we all agree that she’s due some character rehabilitation?

After Alicia Fox demanded Sasha Banks join Team RAW on Monday night, The Boss couldn’t hide her excitement. Even more, Bayley couldn’t help but feel ignored as she has yet to get her Survivor Series invitation.

This was quite the initial move on WWE’s part. For too long, Sasha and Bayley have been unconditionally agreeable. While this “we’re buds” vibe may have been the long play into Bayley’s inevitable heel turn, it’s been boring. And Bayley simply cannot afford to be boring.

Even if she doesn’t make the Team Raw roster, Bayley can still skip down to the ring and ruin Sasha Banks. If Sami Zayn can get a career-altering heel turn, then why not Bayley?

Probability: 4/5

Jason Jordan

Until RAW, Jason Jordan looked like he’d be taking Survivor Series off. However now that he was handpicked by his father, Kurt Angle, Jordan immediately becomes the Superstar to keep an eye on.

It’s not just that Angle asked his son to join Team RAW, it’s under the presence of which he asked. Angle specifically mentioned that he needs someone he can trust when he pitched the idea to Jordan.

This sounds all too fishy.

Since being revealed as Angle’s son, Jordan has been the epitome of a babyface as he flashes his big smile and copious enthusiasm. His heel turn has been forecasted for months now and Survivor Series is WWE’s first real opportunity to do so.

A high profile betrayal by Jordan would elevate him instantly as he would be the man responsible for banishing not just his father, but a beloved WWE legend from WWE.

Probability: 4/5