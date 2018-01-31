New WWE 205 Live General Manager Revealed

One week after 205 Live was thrown into chaos, the brand was settled a bit on Tuesday night as a new General Manager was announced.

Last week, cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore was released from WWE following sexual assault allegations. Daniel Bryan, SmackDown General Manager, announced that Amore had been stripped of the title at the start of the 205 Live broadcast and revealed that a new General Manager would be announced to deal with crowning a new champion.

That moment came at the start of this week’s broadcast, as Drake Maverick was announced as the new GM.

“Ladies and gentleman, my name is Drake Maverick, and I have worked my entire life…to stand here in front of you in @WWE!” NEW #205Live GM #DrakeMaverick! pic.twitter.com/SEd4fxltME — 205Live (@WWE205Live) January 31, 2018

And one of the first moves for the new GM was declaring plans for the vacant cruiserweight title. Maverick announced a 16 man tournament which was to begin on this week’s show. The two first round matches on this week’s show were Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander and Tyler Bate vs. TJP.

A 16-MAN tournament to crown a brand new @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion begins TONIGHT on #205Live, and it will all culminate at @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/zyf2oj8MxS — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018

If you’re wondering who Drake Maverick is, he’s former TNA Wrestling star Rockstar Spud. He is a former two-time TNA X Division Champion.