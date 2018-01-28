WWE’s 30-man Battle Royal known as the Royal Rumble has become one of their biggest yearly attractions and every January, fans know the Rumble is the first foot forward on the Road to Wrestlemania. This year doesn’t seem any different as fans’ excitement level gears up for what will not only be a fun Rumble, but also a history-making event as WWE puts on the FIRST-EVER Women’s Royal Rumble!

So we thought now would be a fun time to look back and pick out the 10 Best Royal Rumbles!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Do you have a favorite Royal Rumble match? Click the video at the top of the article to see if it made our list, or scroll on down to read about all of our choices.

10. 2005

Starting off the list at No. 10 is the Royal Rumble from 2005. You remember, that one time when John Cena and Batista botched the ending, which caused Vince McMahon to storm out of the back and blow a gasket right before blowing both of his quads. What an amazingly awkward trainwreck.

9. 2006

2006 featured the little Rey Mysterio that could. Rey had long deserved the push he was finally getting, but the circumstances surrounding the event were a little bittersweet. Wrestling in honor of the late Eddie Guerrero, Rey’s win was probably the most feel good of any Rumble endings.

8. 1994

While the match itself wasn’t that notable, it did feature one of the best, most original finishes in Rumble history: When Bret Hart and Lex Luger went over the top rope at the same time, tying as co-winners. The ending was masterfully done and both men landed at the exact same time. And unlike 2005, this wasn’t a botch.

7. 2004

In 2004, Chris Benoit started at No. 1 and would go on to win the entire match. With good reason, this Rumble has all but been erased from WWE history, and in the aftermath of everything, it’s admittedly a little tough to watch. Which is a real shame, because from start to finish, it’s one of most entertaining Rumbles ever.

6. 1990

In 1990, Hulkamania was still alive and well, but it was becoming increasingly obvious that the tides were possibly turning, and this in this Royal Rumble, fans got their first glimpse of Hulk Hogan coming face-to-face for the first time with (who many people thought would be his successor) the Ultimate Warrior. 1990 also marked the year that Hogan became the first repeat winner of the match, because of course, he’s the Hulkster.

5. 2007

With his legendary resume, it’s weird to think that the Undertaker has only won one Royal Rumble, but it’s a fact, and it happened in 2007. It was also a preview of his first Wrestlemania match to come against Shawn Michaels, a match many people do this day still believe to be the greatest of all time.

4. 2008

The 2008 Rumble is a great reminder of just how much we love surprises in the WWE. It seems like they have become harder and harder to pull off thanks to the advent of social media, but no one expected JC to be back so soon from injury, and when his music hit for no. 30, he might have got the pop of his career when he showed up. The birth of Super Cena.

3. 2001

The 2001 was fun for a myriad of reasons: Drew Carrey showed up for some reason, Kane laid waste to many performers with an Elimination record that wouldn’t be broken for over 10 years, it was the peak of the Attitude Era, and when a bloody Stone Cold stood opposite of The Rock, the crowd lost their minds. It was an amazing time to be a fan.

2. 1992

No. 2 belongs to 1992. Up until Triple H copied him in 2016 (because let’s be honest, that’s kind of what Trips does), this was the ONLY time in history the WWE title was up for grabs, and Ric Flair outlasted 29 other men to win the gold.

1. 1997