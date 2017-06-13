Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on Nontraditional Wedding Plans, Multiple Gowns

Kelsea Ballerini is almost married!

The country music starlet dished to E! News at the CMA Festival this past weekend and revealed she’s made major progress in planning for the big day.

Ballerini said she and fiancé Morgan Evans have settled on a date and location for the nuptials. She didn’t disclose the exact details, but revealed that the twosome won’t be tying the knot in Nashville.

“It’s something to look forward to at the end of the year!” Ballerini exclaimed.

The “Peter Pan” singer will wear three different outfits for the festivities, one of which will be completely different from the day’s overall vibe.

“The whole wedding will be pretty untraditional so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have,” she said.

However, she hasn’t quite started the search for her dream dress.

“I always grew up thinking about my Grammys dress or my award show dress,” she confessed. “Not a wedding dress. I am excited; I’ve seen a few that I love so I’m sure we’ll get that one that will be awesome.”

As for the music? The songstress said she’s definitely down for a karaoke session at the reception, but it’s for non-singers only!

“[It’s] only for the people that aren’t in the music industry. You can’t be good at karaoke; it’s not allowed,” she joked.

Ballerini and Evans have been engaged since Christmas, when the Australian songwriter asked his girlfriend of less than a year to marry him.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HeCalledDibs,” Ballerini wrote, breaking the sweet news on Instagram.

