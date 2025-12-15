Rob Reiner’s Daughter Tracy Reiner Speaks Out After His and Wife Michele’s Deaths

Family, friends, and colleagues are trying to make sense of the reported murders of Rob and Michele Reiner. Paramedics were dispatched to the filmmaker’s home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, where the couple’s daughter, Romy, reportedly made the gruesome discovery.

Tracy, Rob Reiner’s adopted daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Penny Marshall, said she saw her father the night before she discovered him and her stepmother deceased at a family gathering. As expected, she’s heartbroken by the tragic loss.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” she said, as reported by NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

The longtime couple reportedly died from stab wounds.

Making things even more shocking, the couple’s son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with their deaths. He was taken in for questioning on Monday morning.

The couple, along with Nick, reportedly attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night. At the party, the father and son reportedly got into a “very loud argument,” sources tell TMZ. Rob and Michele reportedly then left the party, it’s unclear if Nick also left with or immediately after them.

Nick has long struggled with substance abuse issues, revealing to PEOPLE years ago that things got so bad that he experienced homelessness as a result. Now, other sources are telling the news outlet that he also struggled with his mental health, and that his mom had vented to loved ones about his behavior.

Family sources tell TMZ Michele spoke with friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits’ end over Nick’s mental illness and substance abuse issues. She reportedly told them, “We’ve tried everything.”

Romy reportedly alerted authorities that Nick should be a suspect in their murders, reportedly telling investigators that Nick is dangerous. PEOPLE reports Nick is currently being held on a $4 million bail.