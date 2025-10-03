‘Younger’ Star Molly Bernard Shares Thoughts on Possible Revival (Exclusive)

It’s been four years since Younger ended, but it’s never too early to start thinking of a comeback.

While speaking to PopCulture.com about her appearance on Brilliant Minds, star Molly Bernard reflected on her time on the TV Land romantic dramedy.

She portrayed Lauren Heller on all seven seasons of Younger, and to this day, the show remains close to her heart. When asked where she thinks Lauren is after all this time, Bernard admits she thinks “about that a lot.” She continued, “You know, ‘Where is Lauren?’ I think Lauren Heller is… I don’t know. She’s probably, like, an expat now, living in Mexico City, having her own… who knows, running her own empire of millennial hotels.”

The vibrant character was an eccentric fashion publicist and best friend of Hilary Duff’s Kelsey and she was certainly determined when it came to some certain aspects. So, knowing that she might now be running her own empire wouldn’t be so surprising. It’s also sweet that Bernard thinks about Lauren still, and admitted that playing her “was such a highlight” in her career.

“Talk about containing and limits. She was limitless,” Bernard shared. “So I think wherever the fans kind of wanna dream up where Lauren is, that’s probably where she is.”

Since Younger and Lauren are such big parts of her, would Molly Bernard ever consider doing a revival in the future? “I think if the whole team was on board,” she said. “I definitely wouldn’t wanna do it without everyone, though, because it was such a sweet bond between us.”

Younger was created by Darren Star, who also helmed Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, and Emily in Paris. Along with Bernard and Duff, the series also starred Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. The series follows Foster as a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 to re-enter the competitive publishing industry.

In June, amid Younger’s streaming success on Netflix, Star spoke to Deadline about the series, admitting he “would do some sort of revival” after he wasn’t able to end Younger on his own terms thanks to the pandemic. “It’s something I would be very excited to pursue, and just in these conversations I’ve had with the cast, it’s something they would be excited to do if the timing was right for everyone. I have to say, the cast had the most amazing chemistry with each other, and it was a real, delightful experience for all of us to make that show together.”