‘Brilliant Minds’: Molly Bernard Teases ‘Fun Twists and Turns’ for Upcoming Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

Molly Bernard is coming to Brilliant Minds, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

The actress is guest starring in Monday’s episode, airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

In “The Contestant,” a reality show contestant lands at the hospital with an unusual delusion and Dr. Pierce fights for her future at Bronx General. Although Bernard couldn’t say too much about her role, she did say that the episode and her character come with “some fun twists and turns” and it’s “unexpected.” She continued, “She’s a woman who comes into the hospital, and we don’t really know what’s going on. And it’s a really fun surprise when we do find out.”

Pictured: Lauren Brooks as Molly Bernard — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

What exactly will happen in the episode is unknown, including those twists and turns. Already, Brilliant Minds’ second season has been bringing the shock following the premiere episode this week, which saw Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf getting put into a mental hospital in a flashforward that takes place six months into the future. What else happens regarding that storyline and the storyline involving Bernard’s character should be interesting to see.

Meanwhile, Brilliant Minds is one of many projects that Bernard has done, with some notable credits including Younger and Chicago Med. She explained that she had a “great time” on Brilliant Minds, noting it “was a really, really wonderful set.”

“I loved DeMane Davis. She’s the director of this episode and one of the EPs, and she is just a true collaborator,” she shared.“I loved working with Zach. Zach Quinto and I had just done a play in New York on Broadway called Cult of Love together. We actually played husband and wife. So it was very funny. We have some really, really great scenes together where I say some pretty silly things to him, and we had a blast.I only spent two weeks in Toronto, but it felt like a long, joyful experience. It was a ball. I had a great time.”

There will be a lot to look forward to in the new episode of Brilliant Minds, which premieres on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. The entire first season and the Season 2 premiere are also streaming now on Peacock.