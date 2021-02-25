Hilary Duff's 'Younger' Premiering First on Paramount+, Then TV Land

✖

Love triangle fans will finally be getting answers. The seventh season of Younger will indeed be the final season, wrapping up Liza Miller's (Sutton Foster) romantic and career exploits in New York City. However, the final season will roll out in a slightly different manner, premiering first on the new Paramount+ streaming service "at a soon to be announced date" before hitting TV Land like the previous six seasons. No official release date has been announced, but it is expected to premiere later this year.

The first six seasons will be available to stream on Paramount+ when the service drops on March 4, and creator Darren Star recently signed a massive production and development deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. The first project was the divisive but popular Emily in Paris on Netflix. There are also rumors of a Younger spin-off starring Hilary Duff, but nothing has officially been announced at this stage.

Paramount+ also dropped a sneak peek of the final season, in which Eliza has appeared to accept Charles' (Edward Hermann) bombshell marriage proposal from the sixth season finale. However, Josh (Nico Nico Tortorella) is still very much in the picture. "Accept the past, embrace the present, and keep moving forward," Liza cryptically states in the clip, so it's clear that the final 12 episodes will bring the signature Younger drama.

"We’re looking forward to taking fans on one last roller coaster ride," Starr says in the final season preview. "And what a ride it’ll be," Foster agrees. "We’re bringing all the emotion, all the laughs, and all the drama that defined Younger and have made it the success that it is."

Duff spoke about the seventh season last year, and fans are sure to be satisfied for the series' wrap up. "He [Starr] writes amazing [scripts] for women and we feel so empowered to be on the show and to be playing the women that we are playing," Duff told Australia's 7News. "They're all very different, but with very strong and flawed qualities - so I'm sure this last season will not disappoint."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.