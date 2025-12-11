‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Returns to CBS Comedy

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is making his way back to CBS two years after the end of his hit The Big Bang Theory spinoff.

The 17-year-old actor is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of the network’s supernatural comedy Ghosts, reports Variety, in which he will appear as a “heightened version of himself” while taking part in a “high-stakes poker game at the mansion.”

The episode, which began filming on Wednesday, is scheduled to air on April 16, 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 12: Actor Iain Armitage arrives at the National Arts Advocacy Summit at Summerlin kick-off dinner at Harlo Steakhouse & Bar on February 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ghosts, which premiered in 2021, is now in its fifth season, starring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

Armitage is no stranger to the world of sitcoms, starring on Young Sheldon for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024 as a younger Sheldon Cooper. He also previously starred as the son of Shailene Woodley’s character in HBO’s Big Little Lies and has also appeared in films Our Souls at Night, The Glass Castle and I’m Not Here.

In February 2024, Armitage told PopCulture.com that he was looking forward to branching out with his work following the end of Young Sheldon. “I wanna jump in and do more [projects], but I also do want some more time to travel because I love traveling all around the world,” he said at the time. “I love acting so much, so it sure would be wonderful to do another project after this.”

Of his time on Young Sheldon overall, Armitage added, “I’m so lucky and I feel so honored to have gotten to work on this show. Every scene that we’ve filmed has been so much fun.”

Iain Armitage as Sheldon on 'young sheldon'

He added to us in May of the same year that he’d love to “flex that acting muscle” with something outside of his comfort zone, but that he was happy to be “associated” with Sheldon forever.

“Sometimes you’ll see people who have acted as a kid or been more notable for one part and they kinda wanna be like, ‘I wanna break out of that and be edgy and different.’ I’m not,” he confessed. “I’m very happy to do TV like [Young Sheldon], I love the character Sheldon. Hey, I’d love to bring it back.”

“But, it also would be so cool to do something really different like an action movie or a drama or just something completely different,” he continued. “Just more to flex that acting muscle, and less to break away from Sheldon, ’cause I love him to death.”