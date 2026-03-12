Famous Movie Star Makes First TV Role in Nearly 4 Decades

Emmy and Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones is making his return to the small screen nearly four decades after he last starred in a television series.

The Fugitive actor has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s The Lowdown, which premiered its freshman season in September before being renewed for a second in January, Deadline reports. The critically-acclaimed Western noir series is set to begin production on Season 2 in Tulsa, Okla., this spring.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Tommy Lee Jones attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Finestkind” at Pacific Design Center on December 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Details on Jones’ character have not been released. The actor last appeared in a television series in 1989, playing Woodrow F. Call in Lonesome Dove, the miniseries based on Larry McMurtry’s novel. Both Jones and his co-star, Robert Duvall, were nominated for Emmys for their roles on the show.

More recently, Jones returned to TV for HBO’s 2011 movie, based on the Cormac McCarthy play, The Sunset Limited. His recent film credits include The Burial, Finestkind and Ad Astra.

From creator Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown stars Ethan Hawke as citizen journalist Lee Raybon, “a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble,” as per the logline. “When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.”

The show’s first season also starred Keith David and featured guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and Graham Greene.

Jones is the second Season 2 addition to be announced, with Betty Gilpin’s casting being announced earlier this month. She will play the character of Ginger, but no other details have been disclosed.

The Lowdown is executive produced by Harjo, Hawke, Garrett Basch, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau and Scott Teems and is produced by FX Productions. All episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Hulu.