‘Young and the Restless’ Star Eileen Davidson Reveals She Was Bitten by Brown Recluse Spider in Bed

Eileen Davidson‘s retirement is not off to a great start. The Young and the Restless star took to social media Wednesday to reveal that she was bitten by a brown recluse spider in her bed. She shared a photo of the site of the spider bite on Instagram.

“Brown recluse got me!” she captioned the photo, adding a hashtag suggesting that the spider was in her bed: #someonessleepinginmybed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans urged the soap opera star to see a doctor after she shared an image of the inflamed area on her skin.

“u might want to have ur doctor look at that if it’s still bothering u after 24 hours,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Don’t wait too long [to see a doctor],” one fan wrote. “I was in the hospital for a week from being a brown recluse spider. No fun.”

“I hope you have a medical professional look at it and let you know. I was bitten by a brown recluse once, and it got so bad so quickly,” another wrote.

“I hope you got it looked at already, better to be safe,” another said.

Davidson, who portrayed Ashley Abbott for years on The Young and the Restless, wrapped filming on the series just this week after her contract was not renewed.

As soap operas tend to film weeks in advance, there is a chance fans will still be able to watch her as Ashley on the daytime series until late into October or possibly even November.

Davidson had played the role of Ashley for about 25 years off and on, first debuting in 1982 and leaving in 1988. She returned in 1999 and left again in 2013 for a short time until returning the following year. Since then, she remained on the show until this week.

Fans might want to hold out a tiny glimmer of hope that she could return, but there’s also the chance the show could recast the Ashely role, as it has been played by two other actresses in the past (Brenda Epperson and Shari Shattuck).

Additionally, Davidson also starred in other iconic soap operas like Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful. She was also a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons five, six and seven, and also appeared as a guest star in season eight.

To see Davidson’s final episodes, check your local listings to find out when The Young and the Restless airs.