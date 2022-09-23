'Yellowstone' Star Joining 'La Brea' Season 2

One beloved Yellowstone actor is breaking away from Dutton Ranch and heading to the mysterious La Brea Tar Pits. Actor Martin Sensmeier, who has starred in various roles in Yellowstone and its prequel 1883, has been cast in the upcoming second season of La Brea, NBC's hit sci-fi drama.

Debuting in 2021, La Brea follows a group of Los Angelinos who disappear when a massive sinkhole opens at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, trapping the survivors n a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive. Set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27, La Brea Season 2 will continue to follow the survivors, including the Harris family, who remains separated "as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn't know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A." Sensmeier will join the Season 2 cast in the Tuesday, Oct. 4 episode as Taamet," the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC," according to Deadline. During the season, Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds."

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

This will mark the latest role for Sensmeier, who previously appeared in multiple episodes of Yellowstone, portraying Monica Dutton's physical therapist Martin, and the prequel series 1883, where he has appeared as Comanche Warrior and Elsa Dutton's love interest Sam. Outside of those Taylor Sheridan projects, his other credits include Peacock's Rutherford Falls, HBO's Westworld, 9 Bullets, The Magnificent Seven, Wind River, and Ice Road. He recently joined the Quavo-led action thriller Takeover.

For La Brea, Sensmeier joins a Season 2 cast that includes Natalie Zea, Jack Martin, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore. The series is produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios and created by David Appelbaum, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman also executive produce. La Brea Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.