NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates
NBC finally announced its fall 2022 premiere dates last week, unveiling a plan that includes just two new shows. Both of those shows will feel familiar to audiences though, as one is the Quantum Leap reboot and the other features George Lopez's return to sitcoms. The schedule also includes full nights of Law & Order and the One Chicago universe.
The peacock network's fall season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the first game of the NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills, who came up just short of facing the Rams in the championship game. The first regular Sunday Night Football game airs on Sunday, Sept. 11, with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Dallas Cowboys.
Quantum Leap is the first new scripted show of the season to debut on NBC. The series won the coveted post-The Voice slot, debuting on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Raymond Lee (Mozart in the Jungle) stars as Ben Song, a physicist who leads a team investigating the Quantum Leap accelerator Dr. Sam Beckett developed.
Lopez's new show, Lopez vs. Lopez, will debut on Friday, Nov. 4, and is paired with Young Rock. The new show co-stars Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez. This is the comedian's first sitcom on a broadcast network since George Lopez ended on ABC in 2007. Scroll on for a look at NBC's full premiere schedule.
Football Season Kick-Off (Sept. 8-16)
Thursday, Sept. 8
8:15-11:30 p.m.: Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)
Friday, Sept. 9
8-10 p.m.: Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)
Sunday, Sept. 11
8:15-11:30 p.m.: Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)
Friday, Sept. 16
9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC
'The Voice' and First Scripted Shows (Sept. 19-20)
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
The Quantum Leap reboot will kick off its first season behind The Voice, which has helped NBC launch dramas in the past on Monday nights. The post-Voice slot on Tuesdays will go to New Amsterdam to start the season. New Amsterdam is entering its final season, which will run 13 episodes.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: 'Chicago' Shows Return
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Sept. 22: 'Law & Order' Returns
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Tuesday, Sept. 27: 'La Brea' Returns
Saturday, Sept. 23
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
The Voice's first Tuesday episode of the season will run two hours, meaning La Brea Season 2 will not premiere until Sept. 27. The show succeeded in this slot last season, so the one-week delay should be worth it. The show was one of the few new breakout hits from the 2021-2022 season and earned an early Season 2 pick-up.
Friday, Nov. 4: Sitcoms finally return!
8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock
It is still jarring to see the network that gave us Seinfeld, Friends, 30 Rock, and Parks and Recreation have so few sitcoms on its schedule. However, that's the case again for NBC this season. The schedule doesn't even include sitcoms until Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock debut on Nov. 4. American Auto, Grand Crew, and the Night Court revival have all been held back until midseason.