NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates

NBC finally announced its fall 2022 premiere dates last week, unveiling a plan that includes just two new shows. Both of those shows will feel familiar to audiences though, as one is the Quantum Leap reboot and the other features George Lopez's return to sitcoms. The schedule also includes full nights of Law & Order and the One Chicago universe.

The peacock network's fall season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the first game of the NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills, who came up just short of facing the Rams in the championship game. The first regular Sunday Night Football game airs on Sunday, Sept. 11, with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Quantum Leap is the first new scripted show of the season to debut on NBC. The series won the coveted post-The Voice slot, debuting on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Raymond Lee (Mozart in the Jungle) stars as Ben Song, a physicist who leads a team investigating the Quantum Leap accelerator Dr. Sam Beckett developed.

Lopez's new show, Lopez vs. Lopez, will debut on Friday, Nov. 4, and is paired with Young Rock. The new show co-stars Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez. This is the comedian's first sitcom on a broadcast network since George Lopez ended on ABC in 2007. Scroll on for a look at NBC's full premiere schedule.