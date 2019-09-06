‘Yellowstone’ Star Danny Huston Speaks out After Character’s Death in Season 2

Yellowstone actor Danny Huston is mourning the loss of billionaire land developer Dan Jenkins. The at-times vicious adversary to the Dutton family saw his final day during the Paramount Network hit series’ Season 2 finale, just after he had turned a page with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). The character was killed off the show in the midst of the Duttons’ final confrontation with Season 2 big bag Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough).

Shortly after the Season 2 finale aired on August 28, Huston took to Instagram to pay tribute to his fallen character. Along with a sweet note to mark the end of his time on the series, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set, featuring some of co-stars.

“Farewell my dear friends @yellowstone I have now left the chair!” Huston wrote on the caption of the post, featuring a photo of Birmingham sitting next to an empty chair reserved for the actor.

The post also included a black-and-white shot of Huston performing a stunt on the show while on horseback, with the photo showing him with a noose around his neck and surrounded by series stars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Forrie J. Smith.

Fans of the series took to the comments section of Huston’s heartwarming post, lamenting his exit from the series and wishing him well.

“I am soooooo sad they killed you off!!! UGH! I was starting to think that Dan was growing a heart and was so excited to see how his relationship with the Dutton’s(sic) would change. Your last scene was awesome!! I won’t lie, I did cry,” one user commented.

“Love your last performance on Yellowstone you will be miss(sic) be blessed,” another fan wrote.

“So very sad to see you go! Amazing character!!!” A third fan wrote.

Dan Jenkins met his maker after a group of men killed his bodyguard and entered his home. Though the billionaire managed to kill two of aggressors, he was shot by a third one who left him to bleed to death outside of his mansion.

His final words, much like his attitude throughout his tenure on the show, had him spewing that he deserved to be in the land as much as everyone else. His death was avenged later in the episode, when Malcolm Beck was killed in the confrontation between the Dutton Ranch wranglers hoping to rescue Kayce’s (Grimes) son and the nazi group holding him hostage.

Yellowstone will return for Season 3 in 2020.