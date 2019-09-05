‘Yellowstone’ Star Dragged by ‘BH90210’ Cast in Hilarious Episode 5 Scene

BH90210 is not afraid to name drop big names in Hollywood, but the meta reboot’s latest episode dropped one of its funniest joke yet featuring a star of hit series, Yellowstone. In the aftermath of a mysterious crazed stalker burning down the sets for the pilot episode, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley were forced to look back at all the Hollywood names they have pissed off over the years to hilarious results.

Last week’s installment ended on a stressful cliffhanger when the cast of the reboot series stood in fear as they watched the sets burns along with a threatening message that read: “STOP ACTING LIKE I’M NOT EVEN HERE.”

Wednesday’s new episode of the Fox summer event series did not hesitate to poke fun at its stars once again in the hilarious scene, featuring the actors compiling a massive list of people who hate them in the business as they attempted to narrow down possible suspects.

Among the massive list of names, Jennie Garth opened up about a feud with Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and throwing major shade his way.

“Cole Hauser hates me,” Jennie tells the rest of the cast. Tori quickly chimed in emphasizing, “He hates her!”

“Why? Who’s Cole Hauser?” Shannen responds as she stuffs nachos in her face, starting a strange trend this episode where she was seen eating in every scene.

“Exactly,” Jennie responds, making it clear the actor is not on their level.

The hilarious scene teased the actors had come up with 125 names before, and contributed a massive list of celebrities during the sequence including Christina Aguilera, Ivanka Trump, Wayne Newton, DWTS‘ Cheryl Burke, Vanilla Ice (with Brian adding simply: “He knows.”), the “I hate Brenda newsletter bitches,” a prop guy from first two seasons of the original series, all of Jennie’s exes, Ben Kenobi, Jerry Seinfeld because Shannen apparently stalked him for a very long time, all the people in Saved By the Bell, Mike Myers, Paris Hilton (though they added she was nice to Ian and started a rumor they had had sex) and Anakin Walker.

The scene ended with Gabrielle assigning the cast to come up with 25 more names by the end of the day, and we wish this show was on every day. Later in the episode authorities seemingly caught the arsonist responsible, revealing it to be a 90210 super fan who owned a dress from the series Tori had stolen in the first episode of the reboot. With the finale airing next week, however, we sense there might be more to the story.

Hauser is well known for his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, which wrapped up its second season last week as the summer’s No. 1 scripted series in cable and broadcast with a 1.93 rating in the 18-49 group.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Yellowstone is expected to return for Season 3 in 2020.