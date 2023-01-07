'Yellowstone' Star Paints Deadly Picture for Him and Fellow Main Character

Yellowstone fans have learned that Season 5 is absolutely not messing around. This makes one of the show's stars painting a deadly picture for himself and a fellow main character feel much more terrifyingly plausible. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Dutton-actor Wes Bentley opened up about the show's recently developments and offered his take on what could happen. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below.

In the show's midseason finale, Jamie learned some shocking information that led him to call for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to be impeached as Montana governor. This did not sit well with Jamie's sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) who even urged their father to murder Jamie himself. However, Bentley isn't convinced that Jamie won't make the first move against his sister. "I think he has to," Bentley told EW. "There's an element of: This has to happen now because the play that's been made only allows for that. He knows this. They're gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He's a chess player. He's three steps ahead. He's thought it through a hundred times."

"I don't know if he could do it with his own hands," Bentley went on to surmise. "He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before."

However, the actor confessed that he still has no idea how things will end between the warring siblings, but he is as curious as the show's fans. "I just learned to not expect anything, except enjoy the moments," he admitted. "I've had so many as Jamie. It's like I've played many characters in one and I've gone so many places with him. It would be hard to forever let him go in a way, but also I'd feel fulfilled if I had to."

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that follows the exploits of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and it is currently in its fifth season. Additional current and past cast members include Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.