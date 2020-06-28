'Yellowstone' Season 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The third season of Yellowstone continues each Sunday night on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET. The new season began right where the second left off with the Dutton family, lead by Kevin Costner's John Dutton, continuing to find their place in an ever-changing Montana. Lost actor Josh Holloway made his debut in the new season as Roarke Carter, a new antagonist to butt heads with the Dutton family.

The Season 3 premiere aired on Father's Day. It was watched by 4.2 million viewers, a 76% jump from the Season 2 premiere. The first episode was simulcast on Paramount's sister ViacomCBS networks Pop, TV Land and CMT, bringing the total viewership to 6.6 million. That made it the most-watched cable premiere of the year so far.

Paramount Network is the rebranded Spike, and Yellowstone has quickly become the network's top-rated scripted drama series. The basic cable channel is available to stream live on many Internet streaming platforms, including Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube and AT&T Now. Many of these services include a limited free trial. Paramount is not available on Hulu Live TV, notes The Streamable. If you cannot watch the show live but have a cable or satellite subscription, you can have access to the new episode the following day on the Paramount Network app or ParamountNetwork.com.

The headline for the new season is the addition of Holloway, whose character is a hedge fund manager and land developer. He moves back to Montana to reconnect with his roots and finds himself clashing with both sides of the law and the Dutton family. "Roarke is no stranger to cruel tactics," Holloway recently told TVInsider of his character. "He's definitely a threat."

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, said fans will not really know what to expect from Roarke when he is first introduced. "He sort of comes into Beth's [Kelly Reilly] life in the beginning of Season 3, and as the audience, you're not going to really know, good guy, bad guy, what's happened here?" Grimes said. "What's this guy after? And I think that'll be exciting."

As fans of the series know, viewers never really know where characters stand at first. "In the world of Yellowstone you never know who is the good guy or the bad guy, or who is going to end up kind-of messing everything up for everyone," Grimes explained. "I'm excited to see all those scenes too, because I was not in any of them."

Yellowstone was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the writer behind Sicario and Hell or High Water, and Sons of Anarchy executive producer John Linson. The show has been such a success that Paramount renewed it for a fourth season back in September. According to the network, Season 2 was the most-watched scripted summer series among the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics. Paramount also picked up Sheridan's next show, Mayor of Kingstown, a prison drama set in Michigan.