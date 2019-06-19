‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 3, ‘Lost’ Star Josh Holloway Joins

Paramount Network gave Yellowstone a Season 3 renewal hours before the premiere of Season 2, with a Lost star already to join the cast in 2020.

Josh Holloway, who starred in the ABC mystery drama and also recently wrapped a stint on Colony, is joining the cable drama series for its just announced third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He is set to play Roarke Carter, a new recurring character described by TVLine as a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

Deadline reports Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes like the two previous seasons of the hit cable drama series.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone is centered around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

The first season fo Yellowstone proved to be a surprise hit for the network, averaging 5.1 million total viewers per episode, making it 2018’s most-watched new cable series and ranking second across all cable TV shows that year. The show has also become a flagship series for the relatively new network, with the outlet writing it has inspired a creative direction for the cable network.

“We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece,” Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, told the publication in May. “The best example of that is Yellowstone. It’s very cinematic. It has a movie star in Kevin Costner. It’s got really deep, rich, complicated characters, the great interpersonal family relationships, and it can just keep exploring a lot of different stories with those characters.”

The show is co-produced by 101 Studio. Costner serves as an executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, David C Glasser and Bob Yari.

Yellowstone headlines the network’s roster of scripted shows, which also includes upcoming shows Paradise Lost (working title) starring Josh Hartnett; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; and the upcoming new Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. TVLand’s hit comedy series Younger was set to migrate to Paramount Network for Season 6, but ultimately it was brought back to its home network.

Holloway executive produced and starred as Will Bowman on all three seasons of USA’s sci-fi drama Colony. The actor is best known for his role as James “Sawyer” on Lost, and he also served as an executive producer and starred in CBS’ action drama Intelligence.

Yellowstone premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.