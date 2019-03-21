‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Date Released With First Teaser

Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone now has a return date for its second season. Along with a short new teaser for season 2 of the Kevin Costner-led show, the show confirmed June 19, 2019, for its return.

The series, created by former Sons of Anarchy actor and Hell or High Water director Taylor Sheridan alongside John Linson, was a dominant hit for Paramount Network last summer. Its ratings made it the most-watched cable series of the summer and the most-watched new scripted drama on ad-supported cable since 2016. It was only second to The Walking Dead as the 2nd most watched drama of 2018.

The series follows the Dutton family and its patriarch John Dutton, owners of the “largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States” according to a press release from Paramount Network.

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The success of the series gave Paramount Network its “third successful scripted launch” following the Emmy nominated Waco and the since-canceled American Woman with Alicia Silverstone.

Costner is joined on the series by Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. Costner spoke about his role on the show in early 2018 ahead of season one.

“It’s a time-honored thing, people making a living on horseback moving cattle. But in terms of how that trade is plied today, the world that Taylor was drawing was something very new to me,” Costner revealed in the New York Times. “It’s like going to see Cirque du Soleil versus the old circus. There’s still the clowns, the jugglers, the almost freakish things. It’s held onto its carnival roots. They just reinvented it.”

Costner compared his character to a “modern-day C.E.O.” and an evolution of the Old West land barons, facing new challenges older generations never dreamt of facing.

“The urbanization and environmental protection that are threatening his ranch are much different than [what faced] his predecessors, where they basically took the land and were stubborn enough maybe vicious enough, to hold onto it,” he added. “Characters that took up legendary status in the West were very capable of making really hard decisions that were probably questioned by people — but not very long.”

It’s also funny to add that Costner is not a fan of “most westerns” despite starring in Open Range and Dances With Wolves, the latter which he also directed and went on to acclaim, including Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

Yellowstone season two is currently in production and will premiere June 19 on Paramount Network.