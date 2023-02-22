'Yellowstone' Peacock Exit Deal Details Leak in New Report

Yellowstone fans who want to stream the hit series have to head over to Peacock for past episodes of the show, but a new report details a possible exit deal that might arise. It was previously reported that Yellowstone Season 5 could be the end of the show, once it returns from its break. If this happens, Puck reports, then the clock will begin to tick on the four-year deal that Paramount and Peacock have for Yellowstone episodes, which begins as soon as the final episode airs on Paramount Network.

If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there has been talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how — or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved — have been shared. Interestingly, it's been reported that the McConaughey series would not stream on Peacock, but would stream on Paramount+, likely after first airing on Paramount Network. As previously mentioned, Yellowstone is currently on hold, but it was previously scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

The initial report seemed to imply that Costner is not interested in spending as much time on Yellowstone as he is currently working on Horizon, a multi-part western epic which he will direct and star in. Costner also co-wrote a film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line. In response to the report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

More recently, Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie." He added, "It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." At this time, there is no official word from Paramount Network that the show is coming to an end.