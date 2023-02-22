'Yellowstone': Why Taylor Sheridan Can't Finish Writing Season 5

Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, and a new report indicates that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series star Kevin Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, with the actor's lawyer finally speaking out to offer a different perspective from what has been painted in the reports so far. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. "It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

The new report and official statement come weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Along with the earlier reports that Costner wanted to work less on Yellowstone, it was also reported that the neo-Western series might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with the current Season 5. If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there was talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how – or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved – have been shared.

In response to the initial report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."