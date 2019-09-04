‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Boss Teases ‘Even Bigger’ Season 3 Coming Soon

Yellowstone may have started its hiatus after last week’s Season 2 finale, but production is already underway on its biggest season yet. Paramount Network and TV Land President of Development and Production Keith Cox spoke about the hit Kevin Costner-led drama series’ success this week, and promised fans the wait for the upcoming third season will be more than worth it.

Season 2 of the drama series featured a murder cover-up, rodeo champions, love stories, unexpected pregnancies and nazi slayings. Yellowstone ended its most recent run as the summer’s top cable series with an average of 5.1 million viewers, as well as the No. 1 scripted show for both cable and broadcast networks this summer with a 1.93 rating in the 19-49 demographic.

In an interview with Deadline, Cox revealed he already read several scripts for the upcoming 10-episode Season 3.

“It’s going to be great and even bigger than Season 2; I know it, feel it. It will happen,” he said, referring to the show’s continued rise in the ratings.

Cox admitted during the conversation that he was “pleasantly shocked” by the show’s continued success, securing its spot as the young cable network’s first success story. At the time he revealed creator Taylor Sheridan had assured him from the start of production his feeling Yellowstone would “blow up in Season 2.”

“What I love about it is, it has a very consistent, authentic voice; Taylor has written every episode, which is very rare,” Cox told the outlet.

Yellowstone was the first scripted ongoing series Cox bought at the network, and its success has inspired the recently rebranded network to define its upcoming slate of series with big dramas.

That brand involves “big, broad compelling shows that are premium cable in tone,” Cox told the publication, “very unique shows, beautifully written, very cinematic. We don’t want go to dark, we definitely want to be broad, tackling universal themes, we want to be smart about the character; character and sense of place are very important.”

Along with Season 3 of Yellowstone, Paramount Network is set to welcome new shows aiming to compare with the bar set by the western television series. These new shows include 68 Whiskey, set in Afghanistan, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; and Coyote starring Michael Chiklis, set on the American-Mexican border, from Michelle MacLaren.

The series also set to premiere a dramedy, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins expected to premiere in spring of summer 2020.

Yellowstone is expected to return for Season 3 in 2020.