‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network to Air Valentine’s Day Weekend ‘We Love Kevin Costner’ Marathon

✖

This weekend is the weekend of love, and as people prepare for Valentine's Day, Paramount Network is showing its appreciation for one of its own. Beginning on Saturday, the network will be airing a "We Love Kevin Costner" marathon, which will include a complete Yellowstone marathon as well as airings of two of his most beloved films.

The Costner-filled weekend will kick off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET with an airing of The Guardian, the popular 2006 film in which the actor starred as Ben Randall, a legendary rescue swimmer who teaches a newly enrolled U.S. Coast Guard's "A" School student some hard lessons about loss, love, and self-sacrifice. The film will immediately be followed by a Yellowstone Season 1 marathon beginning at 12 p.m. ET. The fan-favorite and critically series initially launched on the network in June 2018, with Costner string as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States.

The Costner love will continue Sunday, when viewers will be able to catch an airing of Draft Day beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The 2014 film finds Costner staring as Sonny Weaver Jr., the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, who must decide what to do after his team acquires the number one draft pick in the upcoming National Football League draft. The film will be followed by a marathon of Yellowstone Season 2, which begins at 12 p.m. ET.

Although Sunday is Valentine's Day, Paramount Network is not cutting its appreciation for Costner short. On Monday, the network will air all episodes of Yellowstone Season 3, the most recent season of the series, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Season 3 concluded in August 2020 and left fans with a major cliffhanger, as the fates of numerous characters were left in limbo following multiple assassination attempts.

Along with Costner, Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. The series was renewed for a fourth season just ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Production on Season 4 is currently underway in Missouri, with a few behind-the-scenes images leaking thanks to a few of the stars.

The "We Love Kevin Costner" marathon kicks off on Paramount Network Saturday and continues through Monday. When the network isn't airing Yellowstone re-runs, fans can binge the series to their hearts desire on Peacock, the streaming service that all three seasons of the series calls home. Paramount Network is also prepping to release a Yellowstone sequel series, Yellowstone: 1883. That series does not yet have a premiere date.