'Yellowstone' On-Screen Couple Confirms They're Dating in Real Life, Too

Love is in the air for one Yellowstone on-screen couple, quite literally, as the actors have confirmed they're dating in real life. Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham shared an Instagram photo of themselves kissing, with a wood pile burning behind them. "More than a spark," Bingham wrote in the post, also including a fire emoji and tagging Harrison.

On Yellowstone, Bingham plays Walker, a Dutton ranch hand who previously worked at the 6666 Ranch. Harrison portrays fellow ranch hand — and barrel racer — Laramie. In a response to Bingham's post, Harrison commented, "I love you, cowboy." In response to the announcement, one person joked, "I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn't stay there anymore lol."

Previously, PopCulture.com exclusively spoke with Bingham in support of his partnership with the Lone River Beverage Co.— for their Ranch Rita hard seltzer — and we asked whether or not he thinks Walker would abandon the Dutton's to go back to 6666. He replied, "I really don't know. I think he's been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he'd want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don't know." Bingham then said with a smirk, "I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives."

When it comes to his approach to Walker, Bingham says he doesn't try to predict what will happen next. "Man, I just trust Taylor. Go where it goes. There's so many moving parts to that thing, and there's so many different characters that he's having to write for. I feel just kind of blessed and awesome to have the opportunity to get to be [there]."

Recounting how he became a Yellowstone cast member in the first place, Bingham recounted, "Originally, [Sheridan] just contacted me about writing some songs for it, or using some in the first place. He never had any intentions of ever even casting me in the thing. And so, he just found out that I could do a bunch of cowboy stuff growing up, and he's like, 'Well, I've got to write you in here,' and he was like, 'If you're good, I'll keep you on. If you suck, I'll kill you off.'"

Bingham laughed and added, "I just feel lucky that I'm just in there in the first place, and if they want me to keep going, I will. If they want to kill me off, I've had a good run." He then explained, "And I kind of like not knowing, to be honest with you. It's kind of interesting. I show up and I'm like, "What is going on today?" And then even when you do find out, he'll rewrite it at the last minute, or whatever."