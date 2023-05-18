'Yellowstone': Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille Lands Big New Role

Yellowstone may be ending following its current fifth season, but series star Kelsey Asbille already has a new role lined up. The actress, who stars on the hit Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series as Monica Dutton, has been tapped to lead the upcoming horror thriller Don't Move alongside Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short, La La Land).

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the casting news on Sunday, May 14, a little more than two weeks after news broke that Yellowstone was officially canceled. At this time, details of Asbille and Wittrock's roles are unclear. The upcoming movie, from Sam Raimi's Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri's Capstone Studios, and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios, "follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down."

"We are beyond thrilled to make this absolute white-knuckle ride of a film with talents such as Kelsey and Finn. On top of that, we get to team with the teams at Raimi, Capstone and Hammerstone – companies operating at the top of the genre game. We could not be more excited to get to work," directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto said, with Alex Lebovici adding, "The fiercely talented Kelsey and Finn have taken starring turns in some of the most beloved suspense-driven projects currently in the market, making the perfect pair to bring this visceral, pulse-racing story to life."

Principal photography on the feature is set to begin in Europe in June. Don't Move is executive produced by hristian Mercuri, David Haring, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Sarah Sarandos, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, Brian Netto, Petr Jákl and Ara Keshishian. Lebovici, Raimi and Zainab Azizi produce. It was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who penned the horror thriller Intruders.

Absille, who went by the name of "Kelsey Chow" until she appeared in the critically acclaimed film Wind River, is best known for her role as Monia Dutton, the wife of Kayce Dutton and the mother of Tate Dutton, on Yellowstone. She has appeared in the role since the show's premiere in 2018. Her other credits include One Tree Hill, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Teen Wolf, Embeds, and Fargo, among many others. Yellowstone is set to return for the second half of its fifth season later this year. Along with Asbille and Costner, the series also stars Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.