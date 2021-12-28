‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Hitting TVs to Close out 2021

Yellowstone fans are getting one more big present before the year ends: a new marathon of the series coming to TV. Closing out 2021, Paramount Network is running every single episode of Yellowstone, starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 30. It all leads up to the Season 4 finale, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. ET. [Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.]

Season 4 of Yellowstone kicked off back in November and has been shocking fans since the season premiere. In Episode 8, which recently aired, the show lost a familiar face near the end of the episode. At one point, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) went to talk with Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) at a local diner. While there they noticed something wasn’t right, and surmised a robbery was in progress. John and Rip exited the diner, and pretended to drive away. This was a cover, however, allowing John to sneak in the back of the building while Rip created a distraction.

https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1475602397707706369?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The men soon engaged in a shootout with the would-be robbers, sending bullets flying around the diner, whizzing by everyone inside. Eventually, the dust settled, with John and Rip emerging victorious against the criminals. Sherriff Haskell was not quite so luckily, unfortunately, as he was hit with a number of bullets, and tragically died at the scene.

Keeping with its theme of chapters ending and new ones beginning, the same Yellowstone episode revealed a new pregnancy. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) are joking around at their apartment. Eventually, it is unveiled that Monica is pregnant. The couple’s oldest child, 16-year-old Tate (Brecken Merrill) then exclaims to his parents, “I knew those weren’t naps you were taking – ew.”

Early in the season, actress Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the hit series, sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview, and offered some tidbits on what fans could expect from the new episodes. “I’m having trouble talking about what’s happening in the season without giving things away. So, forgive me if I’m a little bit vague,” she said. “But I think she’s pretty much set out in Episode 1 on a path of vengeance, and she needs to find out who planned this attack to destroy her family – and she’s going to destroy them.”

Reilly continued, “I mean, that’s what she says, anyway. So, we are going to watch her figure that out and what action she takes. She said what she’s going to do, but does she end up doing it? And is Jamie responsible or not? There are all of these twists and turns in the season.” Currently, Yellowstone is not streaming on Paramount+, but fans can check out the spinoff, 1883, which is exclusively available on the streamer.